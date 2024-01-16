IUB retains top spot as Bangladesh's best private University in AD Scientific Index

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) has retained its spot as the leading private university in Bangladesh in the AD Scientific Index 2024 in terms of total number of citations of Scopus-indexed publications by faculty members.

IUB has also retained the second position among all private institutions in the country, trailing only behind ICDDR,B. Furthermore, the university has ranked 3rd among all public and private institutions in Bangladesh, moving up one place from the previous year, currently trailing only behind ICDDR,B and the University of Dhaka.

Since February 2023, IUB has consistently maintained its position in the ADSI ranking. Last year, IUB was ranked first among private universities, second among all private institutions and 4th among all institutions in Bangladesh.

The AD Scientific Index (ADSI), a global ranking system, evaluates over 22,350 universities worldwide based solely on the caliber of their "Valued and Productive Scientists". The ADSI primarily utilizes Google Scholar profiles for its assessments. The ADSI, known for its dynamic updating process every 30 to 60 days, noted IUB's improvement in its latest update on January 6, 2024.

Vice Chancellor Tanweer Hasan, PhD, said, "I am proud and delighted to extend my heartfelt congratulations to our faculty. This consistent recognition distinctly underscores the dedication and exceptional caliber of our faculty at IUB. We are committed to ensuring a supportive and resource-rich environment in advancing the research endeavors of our faculty members."

He also said, "Over the last three years, we have taken significant steps to offer both organizational support and financial incentives, encouraging our faculty to engage in cutting-edge research. During this period, we added 59 PhD-holders to our existing roster, bringing the total number of PhD-qualified faculty at IUB to 108. This accolade is therefore a manifestation of our collective, organization-wide efforts and exemplifies our continued commitment to academic excellence."