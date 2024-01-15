IUB retains top spot as Bangladesh's Best Private University in AD Scientific Index

Corporates

Press Release
15 January, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2024, 09:39 pm

IUB retains top spot as Bangladesh's Best Private University in AD Scientific Index

Press Release
15 January, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2024, 09:39 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) has retained its spot as the leading private university in Bangladesh in the AD Scientific Index 2024 in terms of total number of citations of Scopus-indexed publications by faculty members. 

IUB has also retained the second position among all private institutions in the country, trailing only behind ICDDR,B. Furthermore, the university has ranked 3rd among all public and private institutions in Bangladesh, moving up one place from the previous year, currently trailing only behind ICDDR,B and the University of Dhaka.

Since February 2023, IUB has consistently maintained its position in the ADSI ranking. Last year, IUB was ranked first among private universities, second among all private institutions and 4th among all institutions in Bangladesh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The AD Scientific Index (ADSI), a global ranking system, evaluates over 22,350 universities worldwide based solely on the caliber of their "Valued and Productive Scientists". The ADSI primarily utilizes Google Scholar profiles for its assessments. The ADSI, known for its dynamic updating process every 30 to 60 days, noted IUB's improvement in its latest update on January 6, 2024. 

Vice Chancellor Tanweer Hasan, PhD, said, "I am proud and delighted to extend my heartfelt congratulations to our faculty. This consistent recognition distinctly underscores the dedication and exceptional caliber of our faculty at IUB. We are committed to ensuring a supportive and resource-rich environment in advancing the research endeavors of our faculty members."

He also said, "Over the last three years, we have taken significant steps to offer both organizational support and financial incentives, encouraging our faculty to engage in cutting-edge research. During this period, we added 59 PhD-holders to our existing roster, bringing the total number of PhD-qualified faculty at IUB to 108. This accolade is therefore a manifestation of our collective, organization-wide efforts and exemplifies our continued commitment to academic excellence."

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Haruki Murakami at his jazz bar, Peter Cat, in Sendagaya, Tokyo, 1978.

Haruki Murakami: Old threads dipped in contemporary colours

7h | Features
Photo: Nayem Ali

Dhaka shivers

11h | Features
Photo: Reuters

Bringing down a house of cards: South Africa Vs Israel at The Hague

11h | Panorama
A portion of Prince of Wales bakery. Photo: Rajib Dhar

'Our predicament is manifold': The last of the traditional Dhaka bakers

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Vinicius scores hat-trick as Real Madrid smash Barca in Spanish Supercup final

Vinicius scores hat-trick as Real Madrid smash Barca in Spanish Supercup final

28m | Videos
The instructions given by the Prime Minister in the first meeting of the Cabinet

The instructions given by the Prime Minister in the first meeting of the Cabinet

1h | Videos
China-Egypt united for the sake of world trade

China-Egypt united for the sake of world trade

2h | Videos
Story of a ‘12th failed’ in Bangladesh

Story of a ‘12th failed’ in Bangladesh

1h | Videos