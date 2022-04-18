IUB organises 'Laal er Katha' campaign to raise menstrual health awareness

TBS Report
18 April, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2022, 02:35 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Department of Media and Communication at Independent University Bangladesh (IUB) has organised a two-week campaign to raise awareness about menstrual health.

The campaign titled "Laal er Katha" - meaning the story of red -.was primarily aimed at raising awareness about the fact that menstruation is a natural and crucial part of a woman's life which is often veiled by stigma and negligence, reads a press release.  

It also highlighted the importance of menstrual health and why the taboo against this needs to be broken.

Under the supervision of faculty members Raiyana Rahman and Refat Ara Jerin, students from courses "CMN425: Writing for Marketing Communication" and "CMN429: New Media Communications" conducted a number of activities on both online and offline platforms around IUB.

The content was created and posted on social media to raise awareness about Menstruation highlighting topics centring around Ramadan, PMS, Period Tax, etc.

An audiovisual team interviewed IUB students to gauge the nature of public opinion regarding menstruation and developed humorous but informative video skits.

Offline activities included sticking posters around the campus and handing out brochures and stickers.

The campaign officially concluded with an on-campus event on the ground floor of IUB, where students recited poems and arranged interactive games and musical performances. The event took place after a "Red March" in which students gathered to rally in favour of destigmatising menstruation.

