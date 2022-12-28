IUB officials, students pay homage to the martyrs of 1971 Liberation War

TBS Report
28 December, 2022, 02:20 pm
28 December, 2022

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

An IUB delegation paid homage to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation by placing a floral wreath at the National Martyrs' Memorial in Savar on 21 December.

The 60-member delegation was led by Vice-Chancellor Professor Tanweer Hasan, PhD, and comprised IUB students, faculty members and staff.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan, PhD, Registrar Brig Gen Md Anwarul Islam (Retd), Dean of the School of Business and Entrepreneurship Professor Dr Meherun Ahmed, and Interim Dean of the School of Engineering Technology and Sciences Dr Mahady Hasan along with other members of the IUB management were among the delegation.

