IUB makes a quarterfinal finish at World Universities Debating Championship 2024

Corporates

Press Release
08 January, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 04:19 pm

IUB makes a quarterfinal finish at World Universities Debating Championship 2024

Press Release
08 January, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 04:19 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The debating team of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) has made a quarterfinal appearance in the English as a Second Language (ESL) category at the Vietnam World Universities Debating Championship 2024. This is the first time IUB has progressed to the quarterfinals in this prestigious competition, held from December 27, 2023 to January 5, 2024.

The IUB team comprised Ahmad Tousif Jami, from the Department of Global Studies and Governance, and Zobayer Ahmed, from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering. Their journey to the quarterfinals involved competing in the British Parliamentary format against teams from various international universities, including Ivy League institutions such as Princeton and Columbia Universities. 

In the quarterfinals, IUB faced teams from Higher School of Economics (Saint-Petersburg), University of Belgrade, Serbia, and IIT Bombay, India, with Belgrade and IIT Bombay advancing to the semi-finals. The competition's format allows for diverse matchups, with IUB's ESL team often competing against English as a Primary Language (EPL) teams based on points and speaker scores. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The topics debated were varied and complex, ranging from the over-inflation of children's academic self-perception in education systems to the remilitarization of Japan and the role of religious leaders in addressing extremism. These topics required debaters to be well-versed in current global issues and capable of constructing cogent arguments under pressure," said Jami.

"IUB's financial assistance was instrumental in our journey. The support enabled us to dedicate our full time and energy to preparing for the debates, alleviating concerns about covering the associated costs," said Zobayer.

The tournament, exclusively for university teams, also saw participation from other Bangladeshi institutions such as Jahangirnagar University and Khulna University of Engineering and Technology. In addition, there were several debaters of Bangladeshi origin in the competition who represented other institutions such as UC Berkeley, Stanford, HWS USA, and so on. 

The World University Debating Championship is the world's most prestigious and influential debate tournament. Founded by Glasgow University Union in 1980, WUDC has been hosted 42 times in all five continents and reached thousands of university students all over the world.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Collected

Style your winter wear with the trendiest boots

4h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Say goodbye to mosquitoes with Xiaomi Mijia Smart Mosquito Repellent

4h | Brands
According to reports, in 2023, over 80% of factories still have their captive power plants.Photo: Collected

Captive power is not cheap anymore. Then why won't industries let go?

8h | Panorama
Although males (59.9%) dominated among the hospitalised dengue patients last year, the fatality rate for females stood at 57.2% underscoring how the healthcare system fails to serve women from low-income households. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka women suffer more when climate change worsens the dengue situation

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Heavyweights' surprise defeat to independents

Heavyweights' surprise defeat to independents

28m | Videos
Elections were free, fair and impartial - observers from 11 countries

Elections were free, fair and impartial - observers from 11 countries

2h | Videos
Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

4h | Videos
Farmers are not getting fair price for milk

Farmers are not getting fair price for milk

8h | Videos