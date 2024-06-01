IUB lifts Men’s Double Trophy in Arfa Karim Memorial Badminton Tournament

The IUB Badminton Team emerged as champions in the Men's Doubles category at the Arfa Karim Memorial Badminton Tournament, organized by the Bangladesh Badminton Federation and the Pakistan High Commission at the Dhali Fitness Center in Bashundhara Residential Area in Dhaka on May 24-25, 2024.

Representing IUB in the Men's Doubles were Tanin Rahman Tushar, a major in International Business, and Tipu Sultan, a major in Human Resource Management.

The tournament witnessed enthusiastic participation from 32 teams. These teams represented a diverse array of organizations, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, diplomatic missions, UN bodies, business companies, educational institutions, and media outlets. The concluding ceremony was attended by the Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Ambassador Masud Bin Momen as the chief guest.