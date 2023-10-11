IUB launches academic book on multifaceted development in Bangladesh 

The School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences (SLASS) and the Department of Global Studies and Governance (GSG) of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) launched a book titled "Multifaceted Development: A Bangladesh Case Study" on 8 October 2023 at the Multi-purpose Hall on the university campus.

Edited by Prof Dr Imtiaz A Hussain from the Department of GSG of IUB and published by renowned international publisher Palgrave Macmillan, the book delves into the intricacies of Bangladesh's modernization and provides case studies on national and sub-national government levels. It also offers a comprehensive analysis of the various dimensions of the modernization process in Bangladesh, with a particular focus on pedagogy, while exploring the impacts of modernization and the challenges, opportunities, and transformative outcomes.

Abdul Hai Sarker, Chairman of the IUB Board of Trustees encouraged the scholars at the university to make more contributions to research and development while also emphasizing IUB's mission to nurture local talent for the global stage.

Vice Chancellor Tanweer Hasan, PhD, highlighted the contribution of undergraduate students and the collaboration with foreign scholars on the book and stressed the need for bringing out scholarly publications on a regular basis.

Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan, PhD, discussed the challenges in unmasking the development discourse in Bangladesh and suggested creating publications that can make complex topics simpler for general readers.

Discussants Dr KAS Murshid, Former Director General of Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS), Prof Dr Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, chairman of the Department of Development Studies at University of Dhaka, and Dr. Asif Mohammad Shahan, Associate Professor of the same department, praised the book for its multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary approach, and the diversity of topics covered.

Prof Dr Imtiaz A. Hussain, editor of the book, thanked the IUB community, external contributors and reviewers for their support and underscored the need for figuring out a way forward to make the findings of the contributors useful for policy making.

Prof Dr Bokhtiar Ahmed, Dean of IUB's School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences (SLASS) gave the vote of thanks and Dr. Marufa Akter, Head of GSG, moderated the event. Mr. Rashed Chowdhury, Member of the IUB Board of Trustees, also attended the program among others.