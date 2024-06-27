IUB, ICMAB forge landmark partnership 

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) and the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 25 June 25, marking a new era of collaboration and opportunity for students and professionals.

The agreement was signed as part of IUB's university-wide industry-academia collaboration initiatives. It enables IUB students and graduates to benefit from course exemptions and admission scholarships when pursuing the CMA program at ICMAB, reads a press release.

The collaboration extends beyond these benefits, with ICMAB and IUB committing to work together in areas that align with their core business interests.

During the ceremony, which was held at the Trustee Lounge on the IUB campus, IUB Vice Chancellor Tanweer Hasan, PhD, expressed his gratitude towards ICMAB and encouraged faculty members to nurture this partnership through innovative activities.

ICMAB Vice President Mr. Mahtab Uddin Ahmed lauded IUB for their cooperation and emphasized the partnership's role in promoting excellence, innovation, and advancement in the accounting profession.

IUB Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan, PhD; and several faculty members from the School of Business and Entrepreneurship (SBE) attended the program including Dr Samiul Parvez; Dr Shahriar Kabir; Maqbool Kader Quraishi, PhD, Head of the Department of Accounting; Dr Nushrat Jahan; Md Safiuddin ACMA; Naveed Adnan; and Md Tanvir Islam.

ICMAB representatives included Md Kausar Alam FCMA, Council Member; Prof Md Zakaria Masud FCMA, PhD, Director of Academic Affairs Division; Mohammad Ruhul Quddus ACMA; and Abdul Maleque, Additional Director and Head of Education Department.