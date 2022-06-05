IUB hosts youth dialogue on preventing violent extremism 

TBS Report
05 June, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 07:52 pm

IUB hosts youth dialogue on preventing violent extremism 

TBS Report
05 June, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 07:52 pm
IUB hosts youth dialogue on preventing violent extremism 

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in association with UNDP Bangladesh and Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) hosted a Youth Dialogue on "Preventing Violent Extremism" recently. 
 
The event was hosted at the IUB Auditorium on 2 June, said a press release. 
 
Chief of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) and Deputy Inspector General of Bangladesh Police Asaduzzaman was present as the Chief Guest.
 
He said, "The militants are now prioritising cyberspace in their campaigns and recruitment. Our biggest challenge right now is cyberspace. But we have made a lot of progress in this as well. The government is pursuing a zero-tolerance policy in this regard. The youth has a very important role to play in countering violent extremism. CTTC is working all over the country to raise awareness among the youth."
 
IUB School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences Dean Dr Taiabur Rahman said, "We are very proud to say that we have never seen any IUB student get involved in any terrorist activity. We want to raise our students in a way that they learn to love and respect people and not get involved in any anti-state activities."
 
IUB Vice Chancellor Dr Tanweer Hasan and Registrar Brig Gen (Retd) Md Anwarul Islam were also present at the programme alongside more than 400 students, who participated in a lively question and answer session that followed the discussion.

