IUB hosts symposium on 'Public Health in Medical Education' 

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) organised a symposium titled "Public Health in Medical Education" on 10 June.

The event was organised by IUB's Department of Public Health under the School of Pharmacy and Public Health in association with the Bangladesh government's Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME), reads a press release.

Prof Dr Md Titu Miah, Director General, DGME, attended the programme as the chief guest.

Prof Dr Abul Bashar Md Jamal, Additional Director General (Medical Education), DGME, delivered the keynote address. Tanweer Hasan, PhD, Vice Chancellor, IUB, chaired the symposium.

Dr Kamran ul Baset, Associate Director of Public Health at IUB, moderated the session, which was held at the Multipurpose Hall on the IUB campus in the Bashundhara Residential Area in Dhaka.

The panelists and participants emphasised on the importance of revising the current MBBS curriculum to give more importance to public health research and increasing community attachment. They also highlighted the need for standardisation and BMDC accreditation of the MPH programs offered by different educational institutions in the country.

Public health experts, teachers and representatives from the government's Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), UN and other bilateral agencies, public health institutes, research organisations, and medical colleges took part in the discussion at the symposium.

The second half of the symposium included an interactive workshop titled "Grant Writing and Finding Research Funding", facilitated by Dr Khairul Islam, Regional Director for South Asia at WaterAid.