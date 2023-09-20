IUB to host Preserve Planet Earth Int’l Climate Change Conference

Corporates

Press Release
20 September, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2023, 08:57 pm

IUB to host Preserve Planet Earth Int’l Climate Change Conference

Press Release
20 September, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2023, 08:57 pm
IUB to host Preserve Planet Earth Int’l Climate Change Conference

As global temperatures rise, and the world confronts the after-effects of centuries of environmental neglect, the 'Preserve Planet Earth' International Climate Change Conference emerges as a timely platform for actionable solutions. Converting the crisis of climate change into an investment and employment opportunity, the conference will debut in Dhaka on September 23, 2023 at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB).

"As much as 79% of global warming is due to fossil fuel-produced electricity. This was alarming and catastrophic without a solution. Viable solutions are only just available globally in the last half a decade," emphasizes Mr. Quaiyum Khan, Convener of the Conference and Founder Trustee of IUB and Chittagong Independent University (CIU).

"The conference will focus on the solutions and opportunities for employment and investment nationally and worldwide. The deployment of solutions, scientists say, must be rapid and should take place over a timespan of 20 years," Mr. Khan adds.

Among the esteemed speakers, the conference will feature: Saber Hossain Chowdhury, MP, Bangladesh Prime Minister's Special Envoy for Climate Change, as the chief guest; Waseqa Ayesha Khan, MP, vice chairperson of Climate Parliament Bangladesh
Prof Dr Saleemul Huq, OBE, leading global climate scientist and Director at the International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD) of IUB; and Prof Saifur Rahman, president and CEO of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).

The 'Preserve Planet Earth' conference will be a series of events, spanning from Dhaka to Manila, Dallas, Santiago, Santos-Brazil, Paris, and Kampala. The objectives also include promoting international collaboration for solutions and resource sharing; and enabling investors, especially small-scale ones, to grasp the mechanisms of mature markets and assure their rightful share of returns. The inaugural event is scheduled to be held at the IUB Auditorium from 10:00 AM to 1:30 PM. The conference will facilitate both onsite and online participation, ensuring global inclusivity.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Shovy Zibran

Maachh-bhaat for the soul: How Mariam nourishes hearts on the streets of Dhaka

5h | Panorama
Team Bored Tunnelers is a cross-institutional team consisting of six board members: (from let to right) Talha Zubair, Shaekh Mohammad Shithil, Fahin Uddin, Imran Khan, Shahriar Iqbal Mahim and Sibly Noman. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the Bangladesh team in Elon Musk's Not-a-Boring Competition finals

11h | Pursuit
Ahnaf Shahrier Rahman, the author in front of his university in Canada. Photo: Courtesy

Building dreams, memories and a home away from home

13h | Pursuit
When Shahin first came to Dhaka, there were days when he went hungry. He didn&#039;t want any other person to go through the same thing. So, he put a basket of free bread outside his tea stall. Photo: TBS

The brief, viral fame of Shahin Alom's basket of bread

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Azerbaijan launched ‘anti-terrorist activities’ against Armenians again

Azerbaijan launched ‘anti-terrorist activities’ against Armenians again

Now | TBS World
Don't expect prices to go down soon

Don't expect prices to go down soon

3h | TBS Insight
How Union Berlin escaped financial ruin with the help of fans

How Union Berlin escaped financial ruin with the help of fans

2h | TBS SPORTS
Arafah Knit Composite, a leader in the garment accessories industry

Arafah Knit Composite, a leader in the garment accessories industry

3h | TBS SPORTS