IUB to host Preserve Planet Earth Int’l Climate Change Conference

As global temperatures rise, and the world confronts the after-effects of centuries of environmental neglect, the 'Preserve Planet Earth' International Climate Change Conference emerges as a timely platform for actionable solutions. Converting the crisis of climate change into an investment and employment opportunity, the conference will debut in Dhaka on September 23, 2023 at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB).

"As much as 79% of global warming is due to fossil fuel-produced electricity. This was alarming and catastrophic without a solution. Viable solutions are only just available globally in the last half a decade," emphasizes Mr. Quaiyum Khan, Convener of the Conference and Founder Trustee of IUB and Chittagong Independent University (CIU).

"The conference will focus on the solutions and opportunities for employment and investment nationally and worldwide. The deployment of solutions, scientists say, must be rapid and should take place over a timespan of 20 years," Mr. Khan adds.

Among the esteemed speakers, the conference will feature: Saber Hossain Chowdhury, MP, Bangladesh Prime Minister's Special Envoy for Climate Change, as the chief guest; Waseqa Ayesha Khan, MP, vice chairperson of Climate Parliament Bangladesh

Prof Dr Saleemul Huq, OBE, leading global climate scientist and Director at the International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD) of IUB; and Prof Saifur Rahman, president and CEO of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).

The 'Preserve Planet Earth' conference will be a series of events, spanning from Dhaka to Manila, Dallas, Santiago, Santos-Brazil, Paris, and Kampala. The objectives also include promoting international collaboration for solutions and resource sharing; and enabling investors, especially small-scale ones, to grasp the mechanisms of mature markets and assure their rightful share of returns. The inaugural event is scheduled to be held at the IUB Auditorium from 10:00 AM to 1:30 PM. The conference will facilitate both onsite and online participation, ensuring global inclusivity.