IUB to host Astronomy Olympiad from 10 March

TBS Report
01 March, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2022, 05:48 pm

Five contestants participating in BDOAA 2021 (front) and event supervisors and organisers (rear). Photo: Courtesy
Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) will be sponsoring the Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad slated for 10 March. 

Registration for the regional round of the Olympiad is underway, reads a press release. 

Registration will continue till 7 March under the supervision of the Bangladesh Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (BDOAA).

The regional round will be held on 10-12 March online.

Competitors from all over the country will be divided into three regions and the test will be taken in three days.

Competitors selected from the regional rounds will have the opportunity to participate in the National Round in April.

The selected participants from the National Round will be trained in various basics of astronomy and astrophysics through online and live national camps in May and June, the release added. 

The Bangladesh team suitable for participation in the International Olympiad in 2022 and 2023 will be formed by selection among the trained competitors.

BDOAA has been organising International Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad in Bangladesh since 2016 and sending selected competitors to the International Olympiad.

In 2021, Bangladesh team received a bronze medal and four honourary accolades for participating in the Online International Olympiad from IUB's Computer Lab.

Earlier, in 2020, Bangladesh team won two silver and three bronze medals in the International Olympiad.

This year, BDOAA has started a new journey by forming a new executive committee.

The new president of the central committee is Arshad Momen, professor of theoretical physics at Dhaka University.

Those who have not yet registered for the regional round can do so at this link: www.bdoaa.org/registration

