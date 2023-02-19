IUB holds Career Day in Dhaka with participants from over 100 institutes

Corporates

Press Release
19 February, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 03:11 pm

Related News

IUB holds Career Day in Dhaka with participants from over 100 institutes

Press Release
19 February, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 03:11 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) held a day-long "Career and Networking Day" with the participation of 110 companies and institutions from different sectors on 8 February.

Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury visited the stalls and spoke at the closing ceremony as the chief guest, reads a press release. 

IUB Office of Career Guidance, Placement and Alumni Relations organised the event on the IUB campus at Bashundhara residential area.

In his speech, Mohibul Hassan said, "No matter what their majors are, there is no chance of remaining unemployed after graduating, if students gain various skills through training.

"Students in other countries engage themselves in income-generating activities besides studies. There was a time when certificates were enough to get jobs but now, employers prioritise skills."

The university authorities should take steps to acquaint their students with the world of work which can be done to a large extent by bringing in professionals to share their experience in the classrooms, he stated.

IUB Board of Trustees Chairman Abdul Hai Sarker said, "Our students should be developed in a way so that they can be successful in their work life after completing their studies."

Vice-Chancellor (VC) Tanweer Hasan said that industry and academia collaboration is a nationally discussed topic now.

One of the main aims of this event is to groom the students carefully so that they can be at the centre of the job market, he said.

"Having an event like this helps students network and explore and also helps us tailor our students to cope with the needs of the companies," he furthered.

IUB / Career Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Fakirkona people roam around through the ridge-like narrow walkways, amidst muddy fields, as two tides flash over the island everyday. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

'Let the Shibsa flush us out if it erodes our land away'

8h | Panorama
Corporate America is signalling that they’re finally ready for the CEOs of the future to look different from the CEOs of the past — read: younger, less white and less male. Photo: Bloomberg

The new CEO is younger and may even be a woman

6h | Panorama
Located in the capital’s Banani 11, Evviva offers serenity and exquisite cuisine of Southern Italy. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Evviva: Breeze of Southern Italy in the heart of Dhaka

1d | Food
Open-eyed Oriental Scops Owl. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Melodic notes of Scops Owl: 'Nine symbolises good fortune'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jemima Goldsmith now a matchmaker?

Jemima Goldsmith now a matchmaker?

5h | TBS World
Man rescued 11 days after deadly earthquake

Man rescued 11 days after deadly earthquake

1d | TBS World
When to buy or sell stocks

When to buy or sell stocks

1d | TBS Markets
What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

5
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

6
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike