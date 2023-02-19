IUB holds Career Day in Dhaka with participants from over 100 institutes

The Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) held a day-long "Career and Networking Day" with the participation of 110 companies and institutions from different sectors on 8 February.

Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury visited the stalls and spoke at the closing ceremony as the chief guest, reads a press release.

IUB Office of Career Guidance, Placement and Alumni Relations organised the event on the IUB campus at Bashundhara residential area.

In his speech, Mohibul Hassan said, "No matter what their majors are, there is no chance of remaining unemployed after graduating, if students gain various skills through training.

"Students in other countries engage themselves in income-generating activities besides studies. There was a time when certificates were enough to get jobs but now, employers prioritise skills."

The university authorities should take steps to acquaint their students with the world of work which can be done to a large extent by bringing in professionals to share their experience in the classrooms, he stated.

IUB Board of Trustees Chairman Abdul Hai Sarker said, "Our students should be developed in a way so that they can be successful in their work life after completing their studies."

Vice-Chancellor (VC) Tanweer Hasan said that industry and academia collaboration is a nationally discussed topic now.

One of the main aims of this event is to groom the students carefully so that they can be at the centre of the job market, he said.

"Having an event like this helps students network and explore and also helps us tailor our students to cope with the needs of the companies," he furthered.