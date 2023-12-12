IUB holds Academic Awards Ceremony 2023

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) recognized the academic excellence of some of its brightest students at the Academic Awards Ceremony 2023.

The program was held on December 11, 2023 at the IUB Auditorium. Prof. Dr. Fakrul Alam, Bangabandhu Chair, Department of History, University of Dhaka attended the program as the Chief Guest while Mr. Abdul Hai Sarker, Chairman, Board of Trustees, IUB, was the Special Guest.

Professor Dr. Fakrul Alam said, "I hope that those who are graduating will not only look forward but also look back at IUB, their alma mater, and contribute to its development in a big way whether they are at home or abroad. I also hope that they will continue to think about their country, whether they are at home or overseas."

To the awardees, Mr. Abdul Hai Sarker said, "Your life has just begun and there are many more milestones to reach. The harder you work, the bigger your achievements will be. But, always remember the people who supported you in laying the foundations for your success – your parents, teachers and the members of the IUB management."

IUB Vice Chancellor Tanweer Hasan, PhD said, "One of IUB's strategic goals is to increase the number of female students. I am proud to report to you that in the last cohort [Autumn 2023], 49% of the incoming students were female. This is a giant leap. As a continuation of that, among the students who are being recognized today for their academic excellence, 61% are female."

In this year's academic awards, nearly 3,000 certificates were given to high-achieving students from the Spring, Summer and Autumn semesters of 2022 in five categories: Dean's List, Dean's Merit List, Dean's Honour List, Vice Chancellor's List and Vice Chancellor's Honour List. In addition to certificates, the students who made it to the Dean's Honor List and the Vice Chancellor's Honor List received vouchers of different amounts.

Members of the IUB Board of Trustees Mr. Towhid Samad and Mr. Md Tanveer Madar, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Niaz Ahmed Khan, Ph.D, the Deans of five schools and Registrar Md. Anwarul Islam, Ph.D also attended the program.