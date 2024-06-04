IUB footballers stand out in Manchester City Corporate Cup 2024 in UK

04 June, 2024
IUB footballers stand out in Manchester City Corporate Cup 2024 in UK

A student and two alumni from Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) played pivotal roles in their team's runners-up finish at the prestigious Manchester City Corporate Cup 2024.

The team, representing Bando Design Limited, competed from May 30 to June 1, 2024, at the Etihad Stadium, home of Manchester City FC in Manchester, UK, reads a press release.

Intishar Mostafa Chowdhury, a master's student in Media and Communication, along with Foyez Ahmed Peash and Rakibul Jony, graduates from the Finance and Human Resources Management Departments of IUB, showcased remarkable skills and teamwork throughout the five-a-side tournament.

Intishar, who won the Sports Achievement Award at the 24th Convocation of IUB last year, played as a forward in the tournament, scoring four goals and assisting in seven. Foyez played in the right wing position, scoring six goals and assisting in five. Rakibul played as a midfielder, scoring one goal and assisting in four.

The Manchester City Corporate Cup is a prestigious event organized by Manchester City FC, attracting top corporate teams from around the world. This year the competition featured 32 teams from various sectors, competing in a knockout format. Teams from multinational corporations, financial institutions, and technology firms participated, making the competition fierce and highly competitive.

Established in 1894, Manchester City FC, often referred to as Man City, is one of the top football clubs in England and Europe with notable success in the English Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

