IUB engineering students win multiple titles at Branch Fest 2023

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) students have clinched multiple victories at the much-awaited "Branch Fest 2023", organised by the IEEE Student Branch of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP). The inter-university event showcased exceptional talent, ingenuity, and dedication from participating institutions.

Team Hyperbot, comprising Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) students Rahat Hasan Shihab and Ramisa Nawar, came out on top with their multi-functional modular robot prototype in the Project Showcase segment of the competition. It was designed specifically for hazard response and surveillance applications.

What initially began as a humble pick-and-place machine for an Electronics-1 Course transformed into an award-winning innovation. The research, titled "Synergistic Design and Analysis of a Multi-Tasking Robot Enabling Artificial Intelligence for Hazard Response", was conducted under the guidance of Saadia Binte Alam, Associate Professor of CSE at IUB, in collaboration with Md Hasibur Rahman, adjunct faculty at the same department. The project was initiated as a mandatory part of the CSE 210 course to familiarise the students with the practical implementation of the knowledge gained in the theory course.

IUB's dominance didn't end there. Team "Kryptonians" became champion in the Ethical Case Solving segment. IUB Music Club emerged second runner-up in the Inter-Student Branch Cultural Competition.

Spanning two days and featuring a prize pool of BDT 150,000, the event attracted the brightest minds from universities across Bangladesh. The distinguished judges panel, comprising luminaries such as Dr. Mohammad Abu Yousuf, Saiful Islam, and Md Hasan Al Banna, evaluated projects based on innovation, functionality, feasibility, impact, cost-effectiveness, and presentation quality.