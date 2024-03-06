IUB commemorates Dr A Majeed Khan's legacy

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) paid tribute to Dr A Majeed Khan, founder president and president emeritus, with a multifaceted memorial event on 5 March 2024, in the IUB Auditorium.

The afternoon was marked by poignant remembrances from IUB trustees, the vice chancellor, the pro-vice-chancellor, alumni, and both current and former faculty and staff, commemorating Dr Khan, who passed away on 26 April 2023, at the age of 94, reads a press release.

The event began with the IUB music club's live renditions of the National Anthem and the IUB anthem "Alma Mater Song," encapsulating the spirit of national pride and institutional legacy. A pivotal moment was the launch of "An Introductory Reader: Bangladesh National Culture and Heritage," a volume co-edited by Dr Khan, spotlighting Bangladesh's cultural wealth and heritage. Attendees also observed a minute's silence, honoring Dr Khan's memory.

Prior to these commemorations, a mural dedicated to Dr Khan was inaugurated by IUB Trustees on the ground floor of the DMK Building, aptly named in his honour, symbolizing his permanent imprint on the university's foundation and ethos.

The Dr A Majeed Khan Memorial Organizing Committee also introduced a memorial book during the event. This publication features contributions from a broad spectrum of IUB Trustees, faculty, staff, and distinguished personalities serving as a lasting homage to Dr Khan's visionary leadership and his transformative impact on higher education in Bangladesh.

