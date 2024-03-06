IUB commemorates Dr A Majeed Khan's legacy

Corporates

Press Release
06 March, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 04:51 pm

IUB commemorates Dr A Majeed Khan's legacy

Press Release
06 March, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 04:51 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) paid tribute to Dr A Majeed Khan, founder president and president emeritus, with a multifaceted memorial event on 5 March 2024, in the IUB Auditorium. 

The afternoon was marked by poignant remembrances from IUB trustees, the vice chancellor, the pro-vice-chancellor, alumni, and both current and former faculty and staff, commemorating Dr Khan, who passed away on 26 April 2023, at the age of 94, reads a press release. 

The event began with the IUB music club's live renditions of the National Anthem and the IUB anthem "Alma Mater Song," encapsulating the spirit of national pride and institutional legacy. A pivotal moment was the launch of "An Introductory Reader: Bangladesh National Culture and Heritage," a volume co-edited by Dr Khan, spotlighting Bangladesh's cultural wealth and heritage. Attendees also observed a minute's silence, honoring Dr Khan's memory.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Prior to these commemorations, a mural dedicated to Dr Khan was inaugurated by IUB Trustees on the ground floor of the DMK Building, aptly named in his honour, symbolizing his permanent imprint on the university's foundation and ethos.

The Dr A Majeed Khan Memorial Organizing Committee also introduced a memorial book during the event. This publication features contributions from a broad spectrum of IUB Trustees, faculty, staff, and distinguished personalities serving as a lasting homage to Dr Khan's visionary leadership and his transformative impact on higher education in Bangladesh.
 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: T-Mark Bangladesh

Jute fashion’s unlikely saviour: Gen Z

7h | Mode
With impressive fire safety arrangements, the Sony Square building seems to be safer than other buildings with multiple restaurants in Mirpur, and also than many others in the whole city. PHOTO: MEHEDI HASAN

Fire safety in Mirpur eatery hubs: Better, with room for improvement

6h | Panorama
As the second largest jute producer, Bangladesh vows to resurrect the glory days of the golden fiber. Photo: TBS

Processed cellulose from jute: Will Bangladesh recognise the gem hidden in the golden fibre?

11h | Panorama
The size of the bedside lamp should be proportional to the dimensions of the surface or table on which it will be used. Photo: Collected

Bedside lightning: The twilight by our beds

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

China increased defense spending budget

China increased defense spending budget

17m | Videos
The European Commission fined Apple 200 million dollars

The European Commission fined Apple 200 million dollars

3h | Videos
How to resolve commercial disputes out of court

How to resolve commercial disputes out of court

1h | Videos
The US Supreme Court ruled in favor of Trump

The US Supreme Court ruled in favor of Trump

6h | Videos