IUB clinches silver in men's and women's basketball in Dhaka North Mayor Cup

The Basketball Club of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) has made a remarkable finish as runners-up in both the all-age men's and women's categories at the 1st Dhaka North Mayor All Age Basketball Cup 2024, held from June 29th to July 5th 2024 at the Uttara Sector 4 playground.

The event was organised by Uttara Kallyan Samity Sector-04 Academy (UKSS-4).

The men's team, featuring Taifur Uddin, Ahasan Ameer Khan, Mukcith Khan Ishfak, Mohammed Ishrak, Zarif Shabab, Mainul Hasan, and Ruslan Abedin, showcased remarkable skill and teamwork. They won their group matches against Dhaka-based Dream Team and Chittagong-based Placidian Thunderstorm.

In the quarterfinals, the IUB men's team dominated BKSP Alumni, a team comprising former students of the basketball department of Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP), with a score of 80-43. The BKSP team featured current and former players of the Bangladesh National Team. In the semifinals, IUB defeated Gulshan Youth Club Basketball Team, another team featuring current and former national team players, with a score of 55-43.

The final was a close encounter with the Gregorian Aces, one of the country's top teams also consisting several current and former national team players. IUB narrowly lost by 3 points, ending with a scoreline of 56-59, earning the runners-up title.

The women's team, comprising Syeda Ramisa, Maha Morshed, Farzeen Ghani, Tiva Tasha, Nongmaithem Sanjana, Nazia Saeed, and Priyo Islam, played in the 3x3 format. They won their group stage match against Deshi Challengers. In the quarterfinals, they triumphed over Deshi Dreamers, which featured a national team player. In the Semifinals, the IUB women's team defeated Changes. The final against the Beamers was intense and went into overtime, with IUB narrowly losing by 1 point, securing the runners-up position.

The Mayor of Dhaka North Mr. Md. Atiqul Islam attended the event and handed over prizes to the winners. Both the IUB teams were coached by Shawn Chowdhury, with Nur Mohammad Farhad, Junior Officer at the Division of Student Activities (DoSA), serving as the team manager.