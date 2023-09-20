IUB clinches runner-up title in Inter-University Chess Tournament

IUB clinches runner-up title in Inter-University Chess Tournament

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Chess team of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) have emerged as Runners-up in the recently concluded Inter University Team Chess Tournament.

Organized jointly by the Bangladesh Chess Federation and Sports Bangla, the tournament witnessed stiff competition among the nation's brightest talents. The competition took place at the Chess Federation Hall Room in Dhaka from 14-17 September 2023, reads a press release. 

In an intense turn of events, the Dhaka University Knights Mares team emerged as champions. However, the IUB team showcased their strategic prowess, especially in the 7th and final round, where they defeated the Jahangirnagar University team with a score of 3-1. 

By the end of this thrilling round, both Dhaka University Knights Mares and IUB were tied, each securing 11 points from their 7 games. Yet, with 18.5 game points, the Mares were crowned champions while IUB graciously took the runner-up spot with 17 game points. Following closely, the Dhaka University Castle Crushers bagged the 3rd position with 10 points.

Showcasing the brilliant minds of IUB were team members Amit Bikram Roy and Kazi Zarin Tasnim, both from Computer Science disciplines, Justin Mathias Baroi from General Management, Muntasir Shakil from EEE, Aiman Saad Hamid from CSE, and Baniyamin Robin Rahman from Biochemistry & Biotechnology. 

Amit, who is a member of the IUB ARROWS Program, completed the tournament with 4 wins and 3 draws, Zarin impressively bagged 6 wins, Justin achieved 4 wins, Muntasir marked a win, and Aiman secured a draw.

The Greatwall Ceramic Industries Limited was the sponsor of the tournament.

