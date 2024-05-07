IUB Chess Team Clinch 3rd Place in Prestigious Collegiate Chess League

07 May, 2024
IUB Mittens, the chess team of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB), has secured a commendable 3rd place in the Collegiate Chess League Spring 2024, organized by Chess.com and Sig, competing against over 280 universities and 330 teams worldwide. The four-month competitive season held online, which spanned from January to April 2024, highlighted the team's strategic prowess on an international stage.

The IUB team consisted of Amit Bikram Roy and Aimaan Saad Hamid from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering; Justin Mathias Baroi from the Department of General Management; and Kazi Navid Tahmid from the Department of Accounting, who together brought diverse strengths to the chessboard. They were mentored by Grandmaster Niaz Murshed, the first Grandmaster from South Asia.

Team IUB demonstrated exceptional skill and teamwork throughout the league. Key victories against institutions like Brown University (USA), University of Cape Town (South Africa), Yale University (USA), and Arizona State University (USA) underscored their formidable presence in the league.

In their path to the third-place finish, the IUB Mittens triumphed over Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (India) in a crucial match. Despite facing a challenging adversary in IIIT Jabalpur (India), who eventually won the championship, the IUB team's performance remained strong.

