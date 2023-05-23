IUB celebrates Golden Jubilee of Bangabandhu’s receiving of Joliot-Curie Medal of Peace

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) organized a seminar to celebrate Bangabandhu's receiving of the Joliot-Curie Medal of Peace on Monday.

On 23 May 1973, the World Peace Council awarded the prize to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the Asian Peace Conference held in Dhaka. Bangabandhu's winning of the prestigious medal was the maiden recognition of any Bangladeshi individual or institution by the comity of nations in post-independence Bangladesh, reads the press release.

Inaugurating the seminar Pro-Vice Chancellor of IUB Prof. Niaz Ahmed Khan, PhD paid a glowing tribute to Bangabandhu and discussed his contribution to world peace and justice.

In his keynote address Prof Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman of the Department of English and Modern Languages, IUB highlighted how the award paved the way for Bangladesh's admission into global organisations like the United Nations and discussed its contemporary significance.

He mentioned, "Bangabandhu was the voice of the oppressed and the exploited across the world, and he always fought for securing a world free of exploitation, oppression and injustice so that human beings were truly emancipated and could live in peace and harmony".

Sayed Abu Touab Shakir, an associate professor in the Department of History, Jahangirnagar University and Head of the Department of Media and Communications, IUB Prof Zakir Hossain Raju in their discussions pointed out how and why the award was a milestone achievement for Bangladesh.

Dean of IUB's School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences Prof Bokhtiar Ahmed thanked the audience which included the faculty, key personnel in administration, staff and a good number of teachers.

A documentary on Bangabandhu's receiving of the Joliot-Curie Medal of Peace was shown in the program anchored by Dr Shaiful Islam of the Department of English and Modern Languages, IUB.