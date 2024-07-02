IUB bids farewell to librarian M Hossam Haider Chowdhury

IUB honoured M Hossam Haider Chowdhury, who retired after a distinguished 31-year tenure as the university's Librarian, during a farewell programme on 27 June 2024.

Chowdhury began his journey as the IUB Librarian on July 3, 1993 as one of the university's first employees. His last working day at IUB was June 30, 2024.

The farewell event was held at the Faculty and Management Lounge on the campus. Vice Chancellor Tanweer Hasan, PhD; Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Niaz Ahmed Khan, PhD; Treasurer Khandker Md Iftekhar Haider; and a number of faculty members, staff and employees shared their experience of working with Dr. Chowdhury.