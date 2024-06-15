IUB beats NSU in UN-GCNB's integrity day debate

The Independent University, Bangladesh Debate Club (IUBDC) emerged victorious in a Debate Competition organized by the United Nations Global Compact Network Bangladesh (UN-GCNB) to celebrate Integrity Day 2024. Held on June 5, 2024 at the Six Seasons Hotel in Gulshan, Dhaka, this year's event focused on the theme "Building Ethical Foundations for Organizational Success".

The IUB debate team faced off against North South University (NSU) in a spirited debate on the motion, "Should ethical breaches by senior leaders result in harsher penalties than those by lower-level employees?". Representing IUB were Ahmad Tousif Jami and Senin Chowdhury from the Department of Global Studies and Governance, and Tahiya Ramisa Haque from the Department of Accounting.

Following a rigorous exchange in the world school debating format, the adjudicators declared IUB the winner, marking the second consecutive year IUB has secured this championship. Last year, IUB triumphed over the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB).

Integrity Day, celebrated by the UN-GCNB, is an annual event dedicated to promoting ethical standards and practices within organizations. The day aims to raise awareness about the importance of integrity in business and governance, highlighting the role of ethical behavior in achieving organizational success.

Both teams were invited by the UN-GCNB, highlighting the exclusivity and significance of the competition. Participants received certificates of participation, and the IUB team was awarded a winners' crest.