IUB accords reception to sports stars, opens renovated sports complex

09 February, 2023, 06:15 pm
Independent University Bangladesh (IUB) organised the 'Day of Champions and Inauguration of IUB Sports Complex' on Tuesday (7 February) at its Bashundhara R/A campus in Dhaka.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russel inaugurated the sports complex and presented crests to the students, who have achieved significant success in sports, extracurricular and cocurricular activities in the past year, reads a press release.

Zahid Ahsan Russel said, "IUB ranked 5th in the medal tally among 125 universities in the Bangabandhu Inter-University Sports Championship 2022. I congratulate IUB for that and hope that the students of this university will secure the top spot in the next championship by leveraging the facilities of the new sports complex."

Utpal Shuvro, the chief sports editor of Prothom Alo, who attended the programme as the special guest, said, "There is no shortage of good students among us. Now we need more good human beings. Sports have a massive role to play in developing good human qualities. People who are involved in sports are generally good human beings."

In his speech, Abdul Hai Sarker, chairman, Board of Trustees, IUB, called upon the students to make the maximum use of the sporting facilities available at the university alongside their academic work.

Rashed Chowdhury, member, Board of Trustees, IUB, said, "Sports and extracurricular activities help develop leadership qualities among students. They teach the spirit of teamwork and bondage. These are all essential to become successful in life."

Tanweer Hasan, vice chancellor of IUB, said, "The striking thing about our students' recent success in sports, extracurricular and cocurricular activities is that our female students have done equally well as our male students in every competition they took part in."

Dr A Majeed Khan, founder president, and Prof Niaz Ahmed Khan, PhD, pro vice chancellor of IUB, also spoke at the programme, which ended with a performance by the IUB Music Club.

In 2022, IUB students won 9 medals in the Bangabandhu Inter-University Sports Championship organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports. The medal tally includes four gold medals in table tennis, one gold in cycling, one silver and one bronze in chess and one silver and one bronze in basketball.

In addition, Aditya Parvez, a student of Marketing at IUB, recently became the national powerlifting champion for the 5th consecutive time. Another student, Kazi Zarin Tasnim Raisa from the department of Computer Science and Engineering, emerged 3rd in the Sultana Kamal 41st National Women's 'B' Chess Championship 2022.

