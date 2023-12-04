IU Shapla Forum gets new committee

04 December, 2023
'Shapla Forum', a progressive teacher's alliance of Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia gets a new committee.

Professor Dr Paresh Chandra Barman of Information and Communication Technology Department and Professor Dr Md Rabiul Hossain of Bangla Department are selected as President and Secretary respectively.

Professor Dr Md Anisur Rahman of Mathematics Department, Associate Professor Joyassree Sen of Computer Science and Engineering Department, Assistant Professor Md Rafiqul Islam of Tourism and Hospitality Management are selected as Vice-President, Joint General Secretary and Treasurer respectively. The other 10 members will remain as executive members of the forum.

The other executive members of the body are- Professor Dr Md. Jahangir Hossain, Professor Dr Md. Anowar Hossain, Professor Dr Md. Mahbubar Rahman, Professor Dr Md Mamunur Rahman, Professor Dr Tapan Kumar Gooder, Professor Dr Md. Anwarul Haque, Professor Dr Md Mahbubul Arfin, Professor Dr Shelina Nasrin, Professor Dr Shahjahan Mondol and Associate Professor Dr Md Sazzad Hossain.

In this regard, an election was held on 2nd December at the Momotaj building on its campus. The elected members, later on 4th December selected the body after a discussion meeting.

The newly president Professor Dr Paresh Chandra Barman said, 'We will make every effort to speed up the academic and administrative activities of the universities. The comprehensive advice will be given to the authorities to make the university smart and bring it under digitalization.'

 

