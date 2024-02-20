IU Press Club gets new executive body

Corporates

Press Release
20 February, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 20 February, 2024, 11:23 am

IU Press Club gets new executive body

Press Release
20 February, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 20 February, 2024, 11:23 am
IU Press Club gets new executive body

The Islamic University Press Club (IUPC) formed its 14 member new executive body on Monday (19 February). The election was held at the university press corner from 10am to 12pm.

Munjurul Islam Nahid of the Kalerkantho and Azaharul Islam of the Janokantha have been elected as president and secretary respectively, reads a press release. 

Other office bearers are- vice president Adil Sarkar, joint secretary Rakib Hosen Redwan, office secretary Nazmul Hossen, treasurer Abir Hossain, publicity and publication secretary Nur Alam, literature and cultural secretary Saif Ibrahim, sports secretary Forhad Khadem respectively. Former president Abu Hurira, general secretary Mutashim Billah Pappu and Ahmad Galib, Nazrul Jisan, and Shahin Raza were also executive members of the committee.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Shaikh Abdus Salam announced the result while Treasurer Professor Dr Alamgir Hossain Bhuiyan and Registrar HM Ali Hasan, IUTA President Professor Dr Anowar Hossain and Shapla Forum President Professor Dr Paresh Chandra Barman and others were present that time.

Chief election commissioner, university controller and also former president of press club AK Azad Lavlu, press club former president Associate Professor Altaf Hossain and former general secretary Dr Kanon Aziz were assistant election commissioners at the election.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Collected

Top 4 budget home Wifi router

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

AC quilts by Paakhi: Utmost comfort in milder weather

1d | Brands
With dihedral butterfly doors and aggressive curves, the i8 still looks more futuristic than any modern BMW in Dhaka’s roads today. Photo: Arfin Kazi

BMW i8: How a ‘Future Car’ stood the test of time

2d | Wheels
According to reports, although several companies in the country manufacture tyres, about 90% of the annual market demand for more than 25 lakh tyres is met by imports. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Bangladesh is now making cars. What about car tyres?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cultivating dragons by turning on the lights

Cultivating dragons by turning on the lights

58m | Videos
OpenAI's 'Sora' will create perfect video from text

OpenAI's 'Sora' will create perfect video from text

1h | Videos
Expatriates demand establishment of Bangla literature center in Kuwait

Expatriates demand establishment of Bangla literature center in Kuwait

14h | Videos
Barca to make its own jersey brand; Potential producer Bangladesh

Barca to make its own jersey brand; Potential producer Bangladesh

15h | Videos