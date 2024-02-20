IU Press Club gets new executive body

The Islamic University Press Club (IUPC) formed its 14 member new executive body on Monday (19 February). The election was held at the university press corner from 10am to 12pm.

Munjurul Islam Nahid of the Kalerkantho and Azaharul Islam of the Janokantha have been elected as president and secretary respectively, reads a press release.

Other office bearers are- vice president Adil Sarkar, joint secretary Rakib Hosen Redwan, office secretary Nazmul Hossen, treasurer Abir Hossain, publicity and publication secretary Nur Alam, literature and cultural secretary Saif Ibrahim, sports secretary Forhad Khadem respectively. Former president Abu Hurira, general secretary Mutashim Billah Pappu and Ahmad Galib, Nazrul Jisan, and Shahin Raza were also executive members of the committee.

University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Shaikh Abdus Salam announced the result while Treasurer Professor Dr Alamgir Hossain Bhuiyan and Registrar HM Ali Hasan, IUTA President Professor Dr Anowar Hossain and Shapla Forum President Professor Dr Paresh Chandra Barman and others were present that time.

Chief election commissioner, university controller and also former president of press club AK Azad Lavlu, press club former president Associate Professor Altaf Hossain and former general secretary Dr Kanon Aziz were assistant election commissioners at the election.