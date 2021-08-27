It’s hard to do great work on an empty stomach, and there is a one-stop solution to workplace meal requirements

Food is not a means to an end — especially not for Bangladeshis. Instead, for us, each meal is an experience. A thing to be cherished and enjoyed.

Not only are mealtimes an occasion to enjoy good food, but they are also a time to bond with friends, family, and colleagues. And of course, a lunch break or an impromptu office dinner between meetings is an opportunity to take a break from the hustle and bustle of life and work.

Having said that, our schedules have become busier — it can sometimes be difficult to give breakfast, lunch, and dinner the attention that they deserve. Many working professionals can attest to the fact that by the time they get a moment to think about refueling their stomach, it's often too late to actually make the most of the mealtime. Instead of being a time to bond with others, lunch instead becomes rushed — or in the worst cases forgotten. And unfortunately, this phenomenon often impacts negatively on the productivity and as well as the well-being of a person.

Being able to eat and enjoy meals at work is essential. It is an undeniable fact that food is a critical factor when it comes to maintaining employee satisfaction, quality of work, and morale. However, despite that fact, workplace meal programs are often considered too difficult to finance, maintain, and implement. Thankfully, the newest addition tofoodpanda's service: foodpanda for business steps up the workplace meal game. As a prominent online food and grocery delivery platform in the APAC region, foodpanda knows food better than most, and is working tirelessly to make sure that good food is available to order with ease and convenience.

foodpanda for business has one core goal — to make it easier for businesses to streamline their workplace meal requirements. As part of this goal, foodpanda for business offers hassle-free ordering with exclusive discounts, customizable options for each client, an easy-to-parse billing process, and dedicated account managers who are available to troubleshoot issues. Currently, foodpanda for business is available worldwide in 14 countries with more than 50,000 users across 3,000 companies.

foodpanda for business works relentlessly to make the work environment more favorable. Through foodpanda for business, corporate entities can now enjoy a frictionless ordering experience when looking to cater special occasions, major events, important meetings, and regular day-to-day office meals and snacks. Through foodpanda for business platform, companies will also have access to pandamart's grocery services, and will therefore be empowered to place bulk orders of grocery items and essentials on a regular basis. With years of impeccable expertise worldwide in the online delivery industry, and the desire to constantly innovate, foodpanda business is more than prepared to offer business clients with an enhanced experience.

By utilizing foodpanda for business, employers can now seamlessly provide their staff with lunch or snacks with just a click of a button while staying within the comfort and safety zone in their office. As mentioned previously, foodpanda for business will allow companies the flexibility to set and change daily allowances and to supervise ordering activity. Furthermore, using foodpanda for business will allow companies to cut down on paperwork and month end reconciliation, saving time and increasing efficiency.

So, for those looking to make life at work better and hassle free for your employees. Here's a quick recap of some of the benefits that foodpanda for business brings to the table.

Increasedemployee satisfaction and productivity

foodpanda for business will boost motivation and engagement in workplaces. This is because taking care of the employee's meal needs will boost workplace morale and energize them to take on new challenges. Furthermore, the steady flow of meals and snacks provided by foodpanda for business will help employees and staff to feel valued.

Hassle-free usage

Companies can easily manage and efficiently allocate budgets for employees. Moreover, foodpanda for business lets corporate entities set allowance limits based on day, time, and location. This means that employees no longer need to rush out of the office to grab lunch.

Perfect for post-pandemic events

Right now, in the midst of a global pandemic, work events seem like a thing of the past. But, once the pandemic begins to wind down, foodpanda for business will be the ideal solution to cater events, meetings, and work parties. With a plethora of options and an easy-to-use dashboard, catering events of different sizes becomes unbelievably simple.