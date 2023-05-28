ITFC signs annual financing plan for $1.4 billion with Bangladesh to ensure energy security

Corporates

Press Release
28 May, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 10:50 pm

Related News

ITFC signs annual financing plan for $1.4 billion with Bangladesh to ensure energy security

Press Release
28 May, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 10:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, has signed an annual financing plan with the government of Bangladesh for $1.4 billion.

The agreement, signed at the ITFC Headquarters in Jeddah, took place during the official visit of the High-level delegation from Bangladesh. The financing plan is dedicated to facilitating the importation of petroleum products by Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) for the period between July 2023 till June 2024, said a press release.

Nazeem Noordali, Chief Operating Officer of ITFC, and Sharifa Khan, Secretary of Economic Relations Division (ERD) of the Ministry of Finance, Bangladesh, and the Alternate Governor of IsDB, inked the agreement on behalf of the respective parties.

With both parties having agreed to the terms of the financing, this financing plan will ensure the energy security of one of South Asia's fastest-growing economies. This agreement is a testament to the long-standing successful partnership between the two parties. Since its inception in 2008, the ITFC has approved over $16 billion for the government of Bangladesh to support the country's energy security.

The annual financing plan is part of ITFC's commitment to supporting the economic development of its member countries, and the Corporation remains committed to providing financing solutions that meet the needs of its clients.

Bangladesh / energy / ITFC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Unwinding poolside, she revels in self-care, her flawless complexion glowing under the gentle sun. Photo: Rony Rezaul. Model: Tangia Zaman Methila

Dive into Summer Style: Get Ready to Sizzle by the Pool

11h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

'Cybercriminals are creating new ways of hacking'

13h | Panorama
Under SmartMek’s package, farmers can have access to large agricultural machines such as combined harvesters. Photo: TBS

SmartMek: Providing digitised services to the farmers through smart cards

14h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

AI will supercharge productivity. Will workers benefit?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Turks are voting in presidential run-off

Turks are voting in presidential run-off

6h | TBS World
Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

Temperature will surpass 1.5 degree by 2027

13h | TBS World
Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

1d | TBS World
In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

3d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

4
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

5
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget