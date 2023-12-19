ITC approves 10% cash dividend for shareholders

The Information Technology Consultants Limited (ITC) approved 10% in cash dividend for the shareholders for the year 2022-23 and to change the name of the company from ''Information Technology Consultants Ltd" to "IT Consultants PLC.''

The approval came from the 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company held virtually by using Digital Platform on Monday, December 18, 2023, at 10:30 a.m.

Lim Kiah Meng, Chairman of the meeting presided over the meeting. Dr. Kazi Saifuddin Munir, Managing Director & CEO, Mr. Md. Kamal Uddin, FCA, Independent Director, Mr. Dasgupta Asim Kumar, Independent Director, Other Directors, Mr. Shyamal Kanti Karmakar, CFO and Mr. Anindya Sarkar FCS, Company Secretary were present in the meeting.