Italian food festival at Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa

Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa, Cox's Bazar, is hosting the "Italian Food Festival taking place from Tuesday (28 June) to Saturday (2 July).

The food festival will take place at the brand new restaurant Pranzi, a specialized Italian restaurant at Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa.

Pranzi was inaugurated recently.

"Our world-famous Chef, Milroy Nanayakkara, and his team will showcase the event", reads a press release.

The six-day-long festival was inaugurated in the presence of Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Italy, Mattia Ventura, PhD, Group General Manager Azeem Shah, and Navid Ahsan Chowdhury, assistant general manager of Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa.

The festival is going to be held in the Cox's Bazar from 28 June-02 July 2022 for food connoisseurs to enjoy the flavorful cuisine of Italian Food.