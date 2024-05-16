Italian Design Day 2024: Of inclusiveness, innovation, and sustainability

TBS Report
16 May, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2024, 07:06 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The eighth edition of Italian Design Day, themed "Manufacturing Value - Inclusiveness, Innovation, and Sustainability," was celebrated by over 100 countries worldwide on 14 March.

In Bangladesh, the festivities took place on 11-15 May, led by Italian Ambassador Antonio Alessandro and Italian designer Assia Karaguiozova, who visited as the "Ambassador of Italian Design."

Italian Design is renowned globally for its quality, innovation and sustainability, as well as for its combination of beauty and functionality.

This year's theme focused on "Manufacturing Value," with a special emphasis on the Italian tradition of crafting vases for interior decoration and multipurpose use.

The celebrations in Bangladesh kicked off with a creative workshop titled "Inclusivity and Diversity," followed by an art showcase at Brihatta Art Foundation. All the art pieces were made of garbage and discarded materials.

A press conference on 13 May, was held at the ambassador's residence, in the presence of both the Italian Ambassador and the Ambassador of Italian Design. They discussed the backdrop and impact of Italian Design Day. Renowned architect Rafiq Azam was also present there.

Moreover, several journalists, art connoisseurs, and brand managers also attended the conference.

"Italy is driven by soft powers, including history, culture, design, and artefacts," remarked Antonio Alessandro.

Assia Karaguiozova, in her presentation, shared videos highlighting Italian Design Day and showcased furniture and vase production in Italy. "We all have creativity within us, and our culture is an essential tool in design," she emphasised.

The official celebration of "Italian Design Day in Bangladesh" took place on May 14 at Edge Gallery, with the presence of Naheed Ezaher Khan, State Minister of Culture.

The festivities concluded on May 15 with a masterclass on contemporary Italian Design at East West University. The team also visited the Shilkapala Academy and attended a few meetings with potential local vendors who are interested in selling some of the best Italian Furniture and Design in Bangladesh.

