Italian brand LOTTO signs agreements with 13 more Bangladeshi franchisees

Corporates

TBS Report
23 October, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 05:59 pm

Italian brand LOTTO signs agreements with 13 more Bangladeshi franchisees

TBS Report
23 October, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 05:59 pm

Italian sporty lifestyle brand Lotto signed agreement with 13 more Bangladeshi franchisees. 

Express Leather Products Limited - licensee Lotto Sport Italia - organised the agreement signing event at a five star hotel in Dhaka, reads a press release.

With this, Lotto has exceeded 120 franchises all over the country. 

The event was started off with a welcoming speech by the Chairman of Express Leather Products Limited Engineer Md Nurul Haque, and the greetings speech was by one of the directors of Express Leather Products Limited Syed Hashem. 

A presentation on current business activities and future business plan for the franchisees was given by the Managing Director of Express Leather Products Limited - Kazi Jamil Islam. The Italian ambassador in Bangladesh Enriko Nunziata was present as the Chief Guest at the Event.

The successful franchisees received recognition crests and certificates for their excellent performance in various fields for the year 2020-2021. 

Eighteen franchisees received a trip to Sikkim, India for their excellent business performance for 2020-2021. 

The company's deputy Managing Director Kazi Javed Islam gave direction to the new franchisees and introduced new business scheme to them. A Road Show was held to display all the attractive products of Lotto. Later they gave out Crests and Certificates to the franchisees' children for outstanding academic results in board exams.

Other than that, 25 staff among the Area Managers, Outlet in-Charge and Sales Assistants were also presented with certificates for their professional level sales strategy under the sales program Bondhon.

Gazipur-4 lawmaker Simeen Hossain Rimi, high officials from different banks, officials from Express Leather Products Limited and a number of journalists from different media were present on the occasion. The event ended up with a cultural show.

 Lotto Sport Italia has been operating in more than 110 countries globally in the last 47 years. Bangladesh has more than 700 products under the same roof which includes designer lifestyle and sports shoes, slippers, sports sandals, polo shirts, t-shirts, bags and personal care products.

Italian brand LOTTO / franchisees

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

3h | Videos
Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

3h | Videos
Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

3h | Videos
Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

1d | Bangladesh

Most Read

1
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

2
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

5
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

6
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly