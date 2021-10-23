Italian brand LOTTO signs agreements with 13 more Bangladeshi franchisees

Italian sporty lifestyle brand Lotto signed agreement with 13 more Bangladeshi franchisees.

Express Leather Products Limited - licensee Lotto Sport Italia - organised the agreement signing event at a five star hotel in Dhaka, reads a press release.

With this, Lotto has exceeded 120 franchises all over the country.

The event was started off with a welcoming speech by the Chairman of Express Leather Products Limited Engineer Md Nurul Haque, and the greetings speech was by one of the directors of Express Leather Products Limited Syed Hashem.

A presentation on current business activities and future business plan for the franchisees was given by the Managing Director of Express Leather Products Limited - Kazi Jamil Islam. The Italian ambassador in Bangladesh Enriko Nunziata was present as the Chief Guest at the Event.

The successful franchisees received recognition crests and certificates for their excellent performance in various fields for the year 2020-2021.

Eighteen franchisees received a trip to Sikkim, India for their excellent business performance for 2020-2021.

The company's deputy Managing Director Kazi Javed Islam gave direction to the new franchisees and introduced new business scheme to them. A Road Show was held to display all the attractive products of Lotto. Later they gave out Crests and Certificates to the franchisees' children for outstanding academic results in board exams.

Other than that, 25 staff among the Area Managers, Outlet in-Charge and Sales Assistants were also presented with certificates for their professional level sales strategy under the sales program Bondhon.

Gazipur-4 lawmaker Simeen Hossain Rimi, high officials from different banks, officials from Express Leather Products Limited and a number of journalists from different media were present on the occasion. The event ended up with a cultural show.

Lotto Sport Italia has been operating in more than 110 countries globally in the last 47 years. Bangladesh has more than 700 products under the same roof which includes designer lifestyle and sports shoes, slippers, sports sandals, polo shirts, t-shirts, bags and personal care products.