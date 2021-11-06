IT Consultants Limited achieves President’s Award for Industrial Development

IT Consultants Limited has recently been awarded President's Award for Industrial Development in recognition of their contributions to the industrial development and national economy of Bangladesh.

Salahuddin Alamgir CIP, vice-chairman of IT Consultants Limited, chairman of Labib Group & vice-president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) received the award at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Thursday, said a press release.

President of Abdul Hamid was virtually present during the handover of the "President's Award for Industrial Development 2019", given under six categories, for notable contributions towards the national economy.

M A Mannan MP, minister, Ministry of Planning, Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun MP, minister, Ministry of Industry, and Kamal Ahmed Majumder MP, state minister, Ministry of Industry also graced the ceremony.

Kazi Saifuddin Munir, managing director of IT Consultants Limited along with other distinguished guests were also present.