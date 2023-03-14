ISU organises a blood donation camp

14 March, 2023, 04:30 pm
ISU organises a blood donation camp

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

International Standard University (ISU) organised a blood donation camp at its Mohakhali Campus on Tuesday. 

ISU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Abdul Awal Khan inaugurated the campaign, said a press release.

The blood donation camp was attended by the Treasurer (In-Charge) of the university HTM Quader Newaz, registrar (ISU), Md Lutfor Rahman, chairperson of the Department of Business Administration Oli Ahad Thakur, Associate Professor Mohammad  Ali, Chairperson of the Computer Science and Engineering Department Syed Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury, Lecturer Md. Mujibur Rahman Majumder, Chairperson of the Department of Textile Engineering Engr. Abdul Based Mia and other officials.

The campaign was attended by ISU students and employees in association with Bangladesh Thalassemia Foundation.

