ISU English Language Club organizes a Workshop on “Digital Marketing”

29 May, 2024, 11:55 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A workshop on "Digital Marketing" held at the International Standard University. today (29 May).

It was organised by the English Language Club in collaboration with the Creative IT Institute. Professor Dr. Abdul Awal Khan, Vice Chancellor of ISU graced the occasion as a chief guest.

Professor Awal emphasized that possessing a strong command of the English language is crucial, but it is equally important to stay updated with digital advancements to secure excellent career opportunities. Additionally, Treasurer (in charge) Mr. H.T.M. Quader Newaz expressed his gratitude for the students' efforts in participating in career-oriented programs. Besides, Professor Md. Asad Ullah-al-Hussain, advisor in the Department of English, alongside Dr. Md. Abul Kalam Azad, Chairperson in the Department of English and the Dean (In Charge) of FoHSS, have collectively shared their aspirations to elevate the Department of English to greater heights. Furthermore, other chairpersons extended their best wishes and encouraged the continuation of such timely initiatives.

Md. Abdullah Al Mamun, Senior Lecturer and moderator of the English Language Club, Department of English at International Standard University, welcomed all the dignitaries, the workshop facilitator, and the students.

Miss Jarin Yasmin, Sr. content writer, facilitated the workshop. A lively question-and-answer session was also held following the workshop.

The workshop covered various aspects of digital marketing, including social media strategies, search engine optimization (SEO), content creation, email marketing, and data analytics.

