ISSA holds cyber digital transformation Summit

Corporates

26 July, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 04:46 pm

Related News

ISSA holds cyber digital transformation Summit

26 July, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 04:46 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) held the "Cyber ​​Digital Transformation Summit 2022" on Sunday (24 July) at Hotel Sheraton, Banani.

About 100 professional cyber security experts participated in the day-long summit, with the goal of "Imaging stronger to reduce cyber ​​risk in the age of 4IR", and presented important articles related to cyber digital transformation, said a press release. 

Maruf Ahmed, president of ISSA Bangladesh chapter, said, "Cyber ​​security is very important in the context of digital Bangladesh. Global cyber security awareness and cyber resilience knowledge is being updated every minute.

"ISSA has organised this summit to impart updated knowledge and information to those working on cyber security in public and private institutions of our country," he added.

Major General Mohammad Ayub Chowdhury, director general of the Department of Immigration and Passport, Ministry of Home Affairs, was present as special guest. 

Commissioner of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Md Abdul Halim, Director General of the Department of Information and Communication of the Ministry of ICT Md Mostafa Kamal, and Chairman of the Association of Bankers (ABB)Selim RF Hussain.

ISSA is a non-profit international organisation that includes cyber security professionals from around the world.
 

Information / Cyber Security / Digital Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

3h | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

6h | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

7h | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

7h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Akshay Kumar becomes India's highest taxpayer for 5th time

Akshay Kumar becomes India's highest taxpayer for 5th time

1h | Videos
Fishing becomes multi-crore business in Rajshahi

Fishing becomes multi-crore business in Rajshahi

2h | Videos
Why is VAT collection growth low?

Why is VAT collection growth low?

2h | Videos
Shakib sends legal notice to Banglalink seeking Tk6 crore in compensation

Shakib sends legal notice to Banglalink seeking Tk6 crore in compensation

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

6
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December