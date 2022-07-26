ISSA holds cyber digital transformation Summit

Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) held the "Cyber ​​Digital Transformation Summit 2022" on Sunday (24 July) at Hotel Sheraton, Banani.

About 100 professional cyber security experts participated in the day-long summit, with the goal of "Imaging stronger to reduce cyber ​​risk in the age of 4IR", and presented important articles related to cyber digital transformation, said a press release.

Maruf Ahmed, president of ISSA Bangladesh chapter, said, "Cyber ​​security is very important in the context of digital Bangladesh. Global cyber security awareness and cyber resilience knowledge is being updated every minute.

"ISSA has organised this summit to impart updated knowledge and information to those working on cyber security in public and private institutions of our country," he added.

Major General Mohammad Ayub Chowdhury, director general of the Department of Immigration and Passport, Ministry of Home Affairs, was present as special guest.

Commissioner of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Md Abdul Halim, Director General of the Department of Information and Communication of the Ministry of ICT Md Mostafa Kamal, and Chairman of the Association of Bankers (ABB)Selim RF Hussain.

ISSA is a non-profit international organisation that includes cyber security professionals from around the world.

