Ispahani Tea to provide tea, biscuit, and chips at Foy's Lake Concord Amusement World

Press Release
19 October, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 08:55 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In a momentous event marked by a formal signing ceremony, Concord Entertainment Co Ltd and Ispahani Tea Ltd have solidified a partnership destined to bring exceptional experiences to the enchanting world of Foy's Lake Concord Amusement World, Chattogram.

Foy's Lake Concord Amusement World, a distinguished and cherished entertainment destination, is operated and established by Concord Entertainment Co Ltd. As a testament to their unwavering commitment to enriching visitors' experiences, this iconic venue is delighted to welcome Ispahani Tea Ltd as its exclusive tea, biscuit, and chips partner, promising an infusion of culture & flavor like never before.

The signing ceremony was graced by the presence of distinguished representatives from both organizations.

From Concord Entertainment Co. Ltd, attendees included Anup Kumar Sarker, Chief Marketing Officer; Uzzal Kumer Basak -DGM Marketing; Indrajit Kumer Sarker, Senior Manager - Business Development; and Tajul Islam, Senior Manager - Digital. Representing Ispahani Tea Ltd, the ceremony was attended by Omar Hannan, General Manager - Tea Marketing; HM Fazle Rabbi, Deputy General Manager - Marketing; SM Tawfiqul Islam, Manager - Trade Marketing and Subrata Deb- Deputy Brand Manager.

Anup Kumar Sarker, CMO of Concord Entertainment expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration, stating, "Our goal at Foy's Lake Concord Amusement World is to create lasting memories for our visitors. With Ispahani Tea Ltd as our exclusive partner, we are excited to offer our guests an opportunity to indulge in the rich heritage and exquisite flavors of Ispahani tea, biscuit & chips while enjoying our stunning attractions."

This partnership is set to bring together the world of entertainment and the world of tea, creating a harmonious blend of refreshment and enjoyment for the visitors of Foy's Lake Concord Amusement World.

Visitors can look forward to indulging in a wide range of Ispahani teas while exploring the park's thrilling rides, enchanting landscapes, and entertaining shows. Simultaneously, Ispahani Tea Ltd. will be able to engage with the audience through strategically placed branding, events, and many more ensuring a comprehensive brand experience.

