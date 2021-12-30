Ispahani Mirzapore wins Best Tea Brand Award 2021

SM Didarul Hasan, deputy general manager of Ispahani's marketing department receiving the award on behalf of Ispahani Group along with the other officials. Photo: PR

Ispahani Mirzapore won the "Best Hot Beverage Brand (Tea) Award 2021" on Wednesday (29 December) for the seventh consecutive year.

Along with this, it won the second top spot in the "Overall Best Brand" category among all local and multinational brands in the "Best Brand Award 2021" organised by Bangladesh Brand Forum in partnership with NielsenIQ at a hotel in the capital, reads a press release.

S M Didarul Hasan, deputy general manager of the company's marketing department received the awards on behalf of Ispahani Group along with the other officials from marketing department.

A survey was performed under the "Winning Brands," a world-renowned brand research model of NielsenIQ where Ispahani Mirzapore has one the "The Most Loved Brand" spot by consumers.