Islamic University Shines in Global Coding Contest

In a fantastic achievement, students from Islamic University in Bangladesh secured the 7th place in a worldwide coding competition called IEEE Extreme.

The event lasted for 24 hours and took place on Saturday, 28 October. The results were shared on the university's IEEE Student Branch Facebook page, reads a press release.

The winning team, known as "Team WrongCoders," consisted of Sajjad Hossen Saikat, Julfikar Ali Jim, and Sarkar Tuhasinul Arnob, all students from the Information and Communication Technology Department of the university for the academic year 2020-21. They expressed their joy and gratitude for the support they received and are hopeful for more success in future competitions.

This competition, organized by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) is a big deal in the coding world. It happens every year when students and professionals compete for 24 hours straight. Islamic University joined the competition in 2019 through its IEEE Student Branch and has quickly become a recognized name in the coding community of Bangladesh.