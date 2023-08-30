Islamic University organises Deep Ecology's 'Nationwide Snakebite and Conservation Awareness Campaign'

The 'Countrywide Snakebite and Conservation Awareness Campaign 2023,' organized by the Deep Ecology and Snake Conservation Foundation, Islamic University (IU) Unit, has been conducted among students.

On Monday (28 August), at 3:00pm, the awareness workshop took place at the University-affiliated Laboratory School and College, reads a press release.

During this workshop, members of the Deep Ecology IU Unit discussed the reasons for snakebites, preventive measures, and responses to snakebites among students. They also discussed the symptoms of snakebites, snake identification, and the significance of snakes in nature.

The seminar was conducted through the latest question-answer sessions and quizzes. Successful participants were awarded in the quiz. Shafowanur Rahman, a member of the Deep Ecology IU Unit, said, "Khulna has the highest incidents of snakebites in the country. There is no alternative to awareness to mitigate the conflict between snakes and humans. We believe that through everyone's effort, we will reduce the rate of these unfortunate deaths."

Mainul Islam, the executive member of the organization, stated, "There is no alternative to educating students to reduce snakebite fatalities and to ensure harmonious coexistence between snakes and humans. Because today's students are tomorrow's future, and by educating them, we can bring about positive changes in the country."

Deep Ecology and Snake Conservation Foundation has been working on snake conservation and awareness in the country since 2018. With the aim of reducing snakebite deaths and highlighting the importance of snakes in the ecosystem, the foundation is organizing awareness campaigns in more than 25 schools across the country.