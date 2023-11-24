Islamic University marks 45th anniversary with grand celebration

Islamic University marks 45th anniversary with grand celebration

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Islamic University (IU) has celebrated its 45th anniversary with a daylong program of events on Wednesday ((22 November).

The festivities commenced at 10am with the flag hoisting ceremony and the release of doves, symbolizing peace and harmony, reads a press release. 

The national flag was simultaneously hoisted at the university's residential halls by the respective authorities.

The day's events included a rally, a tribute ceremony, a discussion meeting, a cake-cutting ceremony, the launch of an e-payment service, and a cultural program. 

Vice-Chancellor Professor Sheikh Abdus Salam, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor  Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, and Treasurer Professor Mohammad Alamgir Hossain Bhuiyan graced the occasion with their special addresses.

Prior to the discussion meeting, the Vice-Chancellor inaugurated a photo exhibition organized by a student association Bunan in collaboration with the Information and Public Relations Office. He also opened another photo exhibition organized by the Islamic University Photographic Society (IUPS).

After that discussion session was held at TSCC. 

In his speech, Vice-Chancellor  Sheikh Abdus Salam emphasized the importance of critical thinking and questioning among students. "The more we can teach them to ask questions, the more we will be enriched, and we will be able to raise our status as good teachers. We are their philosophers. We are their guides." he stated.

The anniversary celebration concluded with the cultural program, featuring performances by students from various departments. The program showcased the university's rich cultural heritage and the talent of its students.

The 45th anniversary celebration marked a significant milestone in the history of Islamic University, highlighting its contributions to education and research in Bangladesh

