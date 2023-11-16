Islamic University Law Awareness and Enlightened Society announces new committee

The Islamic University (IU) Law Awareness and Enlightened Society announced its new committee for the 2023-24 academic year on Wednesday, 15 November.

S A H Waliullah was elected as the president and Tamanna Islam as the general secretary of the organization.

The 13-member committee was announced in a press release signed by the organization's founder and director, Professor Dr Reba Mondal.

Other members of the committee include: Co-presidents, Faisal Mahmud Noyon and Mohammad Abdullah Joint general secretaries, Zoha Ul Alam Siam and Mehedi Hasan Arif. Organizing secretary, Md. Mahmudul Hasan Suman. Finance secretary, Naznin Haque. Office secretary, Md. Mahmudul Hasan Suman. Publicity secretary: Mizanur Rahman Mizan. Information and technology secretary, Sohag Hossain. Education and research secretary: Nusrat Jahan Mukta. Executive members: Moshfiqur Rahman and Khadiza Khatun.

The Law Awareness and Enlightened Society was founded in 2014 at the Islamic University. The organization works to raise awareness about the law among young people. It also organizes meetings, seminars, and workshops at schools and colleges to create awareness about law and social values among students and to develop their spiritual selves.