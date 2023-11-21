Islamic University to launch online banking service on University Day

Corporates

Press Release
21 November, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 21 November, 2023, 09:25 am

Related News

Islamic University to launch online banking service on University Day

Press Release
21 November, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 21 November, 2023, 09:25 am
Islamic University to launch online banking service on University Day

Islamic University, Kushtia is set to launch an online banking service on Wednesday (22 November) to ease the burden of students, reads a press release.

This new service will enable students to effortlessly settle various fees—be it admission, examination, or residential hall expenses—via online transactions, eliminating the need to physically visit the bank.

HM Ali Hasan, the acting registrar of the university, confirmed the completion of the final stages of the online payment system.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said, "The online payment service was a long-standing demand of the students. The administration has taken the matter into consideration and the official launch is set to coincide with the university's day on Wednesday.

The University's Agrani Bank branch has made all necessary preparations to provide a fully automated fee payment facility for the university's students.

Through the e-payment service software of Agrani Bank, students will be able to pay through bKash, Nagad, and Rocket using their ID.

This facility will be accessible to students from the 2017-18 academic sessions, with technical support provided by the university's ICT cell.

Professor Dr Tapan Kumar Joardar, the director of the university's ICT cell, said that the online payment service will serve as a commemorative gift from the administration on the 44th founding anniversary of Islamic University.

The inauguration ceremony will be attended by high-ranking officials from the head office of Agrani Bank and university authorities.

This introduction of online banking is anticipated to offer students a more convenient and efficient means of handling their fees. Not only will it save time and streamline the process, but it also aims to minimize foot traffic at bank branches. The service is expected to be well-received by students.

Islamic University / Kushtia / Online Banking / Online banking service

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon. The question of Napoleon’s role in history is still hotly debated among historians. Photo: Collected

Ridley Scott's 'Napoleon' and our need for historical heroes

1h | Panorama
In Bangladesh, the idea of remote work became very popular during the Covid-19 pandemic, in line with its global rise. PHOTO: TBS

A callback to remote work and classes?

1h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Stamps You Need: Crafting personalised happiness

19h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Instant morning saviours – best machines to brew the perfect cup of coffee

19h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

2023 ODI World Cup Prize Money

2023 ODI World Cup Prize Money

11h | TBS SPORTS
Cummins ranks among the legends

Cummins ranks among the legends

12h | TBS SPORTS
UK's historic buildings under threat

UK's historic buildings under threat

11h | TBS Stories
Will Sam Altman lead the Microsoft AI team?

Will Sam Altman lead the Microsoft AI team?

16h | Tech Talk