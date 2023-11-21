Islamic University to launch online banking service on University Day

Islamic University, Kushtia is set to launch an online banking service on Wednesday (22 November) to ease the burden of students, reads a press release.

This new service will enable students to effortlessly settle various fees—be it admission, examination, or residential hall expenses—via online transactions, eliminating the need to physically visit the bank.

HM Ali Hasan, the acting registrar of the university, confirmed the completion of the final stages of the online payment system.

He said, "The online payment service was a long-standing demand of the students. The administration has taken the matter into consideration and the official launch is set to coincide with the university's day on Wednesday.

The University's Agrani Bank branch has made all necessary preparations to provide a fully automated fee payment facility for the university's students.

Through the e-payment service software of Agrani Bank, students will be able to pay through bKash, Nagad, and Rocket using their ID.

This facility will be accessible to students from the 2017-18 academic sessions, with technical support provided by the university's ICT cell.

Professor Dr Tapan Kumar Joardar, the director of the university's ICT cell, said that the online payment service will serve as a commemorative gift from the administration on the 44th founding anniversary of Islamic University.

The inauguration ceremony will be attended by high-ranking officials from the head office of Agrani Bank and university authorities.

This introduction of online banking is anticipated to offer students a more convenient and efficient means of handling their fees. Not only will it save time and streamline the process, but it also aims to minimize foot traffic at bank branches. The service is expected to be well-received by students.