Islamic University hosts workshop on meditation, mental health care

The Islamic University Bangladesh in Kushtia district hosted a workshop on "Meditation and Mental Health Care and Protection" to increase students' awareness of mental health.

The workshop started at 9:30 am yesterday in the 435th hall room on the fourth floor of the university's Mir Mosharraf Hossain Building and lasted till 3:50 pm.

According to the World Health Organisation, the number of mental health workers per 100,000 people in low-income countries is less than 2. In high-income countries, this number is more than 60. Only 2.1% of the total budget of the health sector is spent on mental health care. This is why there is not much satisfactory progress in this sector.

In the world, 85% of people live in low- and middle-income countries. Similarly, of those with mental illness, more than 80% of people live in these countries. Experts say that by 2030, depression will take a widespread form in low- and middle-income countries.

In Bangladesh, one in five women suffers from mental health problems. More than 91% of people do not come under the coverage of mental health care. There is more prejudice and negative perception about mental illness among men. Even the rate of problem-ridden adolescents coming under the coverage of mental health care is less than 2%.

Currently, everyone in the country is almost unaware of mental health. To raise awareness, 60 participants attended the workshop organised by Moner Monon.

The main speaker at the workshop, Sayma Safiz Sumi, meditation trainer and founder of the "Proshanti" Foundation, stressed the importance of taking care of the mental health of the students. She said, "Whatever we do, the ultimate goal of everything is to be good. But sometimes the overall situation and various events in the environment have a profound impact on our life, which manifests itself as a mental illness in a conflicting way.

"We cannot always control our surroundings or environment. As a result, we often break down mentally, which disrupts our daily activities. To get rid of this situation, it is very important to create a healthy body and a peaceful mind. This is important to increase our self-confidence, as well as to devote ourselves to service work to keep ourselves and the surroundings good. Only then will we be well."