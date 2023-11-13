Islamic University hosts seminar on studying abroad

13 November, 2023, 05:45 pm
13 November, 2023, 05:45 pm
Under the initiative of the Islamic University Research Society, Islamic University recently hosted a seminar on studying abroad. 

The event took place on 20 September in room no. 435 of the university's Mir Mosharraf Hossain academic building, reads a press release.

The seminar welcomed Professor Dr Md Alamgir Hossain Bhuiya, the university's treasurer, as the chief guest. Additionally, Professor Dr Kazi Mostafa Arif, chairman of the Department of Economics, attended as a special guest.

Associate Professor Dr Rafiquel Islam from the Department of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Engineering served as the keynote speaker. Dr Md Khalid Hossain Jewel, a professor in the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at Islamic University and the moderator of the Islamic University Research Society (IURS), presided over the seminar. Jannatul Ferdous Neela, a member of the society's youth committee, also joined the event.

During the seminar, speakers discussed the significance of studying abroad, application procedures, research skills, IELTS, finding suitable universities for research, and related details. Dr Rafiquel Islam encouraged students to pursue at least one master's course at a foreign university and advised them to enhance their CVs for this purpose.

In his closing statements, Dr Md Khalid Hossain Jewel highlighted the Islamic University Research Society's efforts to promote research awareness among students, cultivate their research capabilities, and guide them in achieving their research dreams.

Notably, the Islamic University Research Parliament, which began its journey with the slogan "Research Can Change the World" on 4 December 2020, aims to make research accessible and attractive to undergraduate students, encouraging their research-oriented initiatives. This non-political platform serves to boost students' involvement in research and its benefits.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

