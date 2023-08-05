Islamic University arranges Sheikh Russell Hall Night Cricket Tournament

Corporates

Press Release
05 August, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 05 August, 2023, 11:46 am

Related News

Islamic University arranges Sheikh Russell Hall Night Cricket Tournament

Press Release
05 August, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 05 August, 2023, 11:46 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The "Sheikh Russell Hall Night Cricket Tournament" was held at the Islamic University (IU), organized by the student organization Chatra League, Sheikh Russell Hall branch. The final match took place on Monday (31 July) at the Sheikh Russell Hall ground, reads a press release.

According to the press release, a total of 12 teams from different blocks of Sheikh Russell Hall participated in the tournament.

Islamic University Chatra League president Faisal Siddique Arafat and the general secretary Nasim Ahmed Joy, along with the Sheikh Russell Hall branch official Sujal Kumar Adhikari, and other leaders and activists of the Chhatra League were present during the event.

The final match was played between "Joy Bangla Block" and "Swadhinata Block," and Joy Bangla emerged as the winning team after the 10-over match. During the presentation ceremony, the invited guests awarded trophies and prizes to the winning and runner-up teams.

Salman Hossain from the winning team was named the "Man of the Match," while Imran Hossain from the runner-up team was chosen as the "Best Fielder" of the tournament. Ashik Kuraisi from the winning team was honored as the "Best Player" of the tournament. The match was officiated by Bulbul Hossain, and Tamim and Ridoy acted as umpires.

The organizing committee, including leaders from the Chhatra League, such as Naimul Islam Joy, Tohid Hasan, Ashik Kuraisi, Nirab Hossain, and others, worked to promote drug-free campus and encourage students to engage in sports activities. This was the first time such an event was organized at IU, and they plan to continue holding similar tournaments in the future, creating an enthusiastic and festive atmosphere during each match.

Islamic University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Japan is bringing in more foreigners than you think

9h | Panorama
Ami Probashi: Revolutionising foreign migration with a digital touch

Ami Probashi: Revolutionising foreign migration with a digital touch

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A stubborn Imran Khan, opportunist opponents and a problematic military

11h | Panorama
Hand Crafted Tacos at BBQ Express. Photo: Shovy

Tacos of Dhaka: Tradition, fusion and innovation

12h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Pakistani cricketers are expected to receive 'record' raises in new contracts

Pakistani cricketers are expected to receive 'record' raises in new contracts

3h | TBS SPORTS
How to Cook Honey Lemon Chicken Wings

How to Cook Honey Lemon Chicken Wings

2h | TBS Food
Peru’s ancient whale may be earth’s largest animal

Peru’s ancient whale may be earth’s largest animal

4h | TBS World
In 2023, the amount of foreign funds decreased by 10 percent

In 2023, the amount of foreign funds decreased by 10 percent

7h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic