Islamic University arranges Sheikh Russell Hall Night Cricket Tournament

The "Sheikh Russell Hall Night Cricket Tournament" was held at the Islamic University (IU), organized by the student organization Chatra League, Sheikh Russell Hall branch. The final match took place on Monday (31 July) at the Sheikh Russell Hall ground, reads a press release.

According to the press release, a total of 12 teams from different blocks of Sheikh Russell Hall participated in the tournament.

Islamic University Chatra League president Faisal Siddique Arafat and the general secretary Nasim Ahmed Joy, along with the Sheikh Russell Hall branch official Sujal Kumar Adhikari, and other leaders and activists of the Chhatra League were present during the event.

The final match was played between "Joy Bangla Block" and "Swadhinata Block," and Joy Bangla emerged as the winning team after the 10-over match. During the presentation ceremony, the invited guests awarded trophies and prizes to the winning and runner-up teams.

Salman Hossain from the winning team was named the "Man of the Match," while Imran Hossain from the runner-up team was chosen as the "Best Fielder" of the tournament. Ashik Kuraisi from the winning team was honored as the "Best Player" of the tournament. The match was officiated by Bulbul Hossain, and Tamim and Ridoy acted as umpires.

The organizing committee, including leaders from the Chhatra League, such as Naimul Islam Joy, Tohid Hasan, Ashik Kuraisi, Nirab Hossain, and others, worked to promote drug-free campus and encourage students to engage in sports activities. This was the first time such an event was organized at IU, and they plan to continue holding similar tournaments in the future, creating an enthusiastic and festive atmosphere during each match.