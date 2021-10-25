Islamic Finance and Investment Limited holds board meeting

Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL) held its 293rd board of directors meeting at its head office in Tejgaon on Sunday (24 October).

SM Bakhtiar Alam, chairman of the board of directors of IFIL, presided over the meeting where a number of investment proposals were approved, said a press release.

The board's vice chairman Abul Quasem Haider, audit committee chairman Kaiser A Chowdhury, directors Mostanser Billa, Kazi Mahbuba Akhter, AKM Sakhawat, independent director Md Jahidur Rahman and managing director (current charge) Maruf Mansur were also present at the meeting.