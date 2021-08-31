Islamic Development Bank to hold annual meetings 2021 

Corporates

TBS Report
31 August, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 03:19 pm

Islamic Development Bank to hold annual meetings 2021 

The 2021 Annual Meeting of the Islamic  Development Bank Group (IsDB Group) will take place on 1- 4 September 2021 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan at the Tashkent City Congress Centre.

The theme of IsDB Group  Annual Meeting 2021 is "Respond, Restore, Restart: Post-COVID Resilience and Prosperity for all".  

The IsDB Group comprising Islamic Development Bank and its five other entities including the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), the Islamic  Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), the Islamic  Development Bank Institute (IsDBI), the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation  (ITFC), and the Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development (ISFD) will host the meetings. 

The Annual Meetings 2021 will be chaired by Dr Muhammad Al Jasser, the newly elected IsDB President and Chairman of the IsDB Group who started the prestigious journey in August 2021. 

Fatima Yasmin, Secretary & Alternate Governor, IsDB, Economic Relations Division,  Ministry of Finance, Bangladesh, along with government officials of Bangladesh will represent the country in the Annual Meeting 2021. The governors to IsDB, alternate governors, senior government officials from the fifty-seven IsDB member countries, and high officials from IsDB headquarters in Jeddah and eleven Regional Hubs will also join in.  

The Boards of Governors and the General Assemblies of the members composing the IsDB Group will hold their Annual Meetings to discuss development, economic and financial issues as well as institutional matters. This annual meeting is expected to attract more than 2,000 participants and offer an ideal platform for decision-makers to discuss challenges and explore IsDB Group member countries' economic and developmental opportunities. 

During the Annual Meetings period, seminars and flagship events will also feature top-level panellists from governments, international & regional organisations, the private sector,  academia, and civil society. The side events' programme, aiming to encourage discussions and debates and promote partnerships, cooperation, and knowledge sharing, will provide a  dynamic platform to discuss economic, financial and development issues of current interest to IsDB Group member countries and their partners.

"The State of Ecosystem for Youth Entrepreneurship in Bangladesh" a study report by IsDB  Regional Hub of Dhaka, Bangladesh, and UNDP Bangladesh will also be launched during the  Annual Meeting.  

IsDB is an AAA-rated multilateral development financial institution with 57 Member Countries and a mandate of delivering social and economic development in its Member Countries and  Muslim communities worldwide. 

Bangladesh joined the IsDB on 12 August 1974 as one of its founding members and enacted  The Islamic Development Bank Act, 1975. Bangladesh is also a member of all the IsDB Group  Entities (ICD, ICIEC, ITFC, ISFD and IsDBI). The first IsDB operation in Bangladesh was undertaken in March 1977.  

Among 57 member countries, Bangladesh is currently the largest beneficiary of IsDB Group.  IsDB is considered as a trusted development partner of Bangladesh, and that to date has financed about USD 22.52 billion to Bangladesh through Islamic Development Bank and its entities for a total of 469 Portfolios (active 83 and 386 completed).

