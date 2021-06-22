Islamic banking can boost country’s economy: Director of AIBL

TBS Report
22 June, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 22 June, 2021, 11:12 am

Islamic banking can boost country's economy: Director of AIBL

“Al-Arafah Islami Bank was not established for making profit but for the welfare of society”

The inauguration ceremony of the new branch was presided over by the MD and CEO of the Bank. Photo: Courtesy
Alhajj Md Anowar Hossain, director of Al Arafah Bank, said, "Islamic banking can boost the economy of the country" while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the 187th branch of the bank in Satkhira's Shyamnagar on Sunday.

Hossain virtually attended the event as the chief guest. He said, "Al-Arafah Islami Bank was not established for making a profit but for the welfare of society."

The inauguration ceremony was presided over by the MD and CEO of the Bank, Farman R Chowdhury. The ceremony was conducted by Senior Executive Vice President, Engineer Md Habib Ullah.

Former Member of the Parliament, Alhajj AK Fazlul Hoque; businessman Md Khairuzzaman and Md Ekramul Kabir; were also present.

Member of the Board, Alhajj Abdul Malek Mollah; Director General of Arafah Islami Bank Training and Research Institute (AIBTRI), Md Abdul Awwal Sarker; Senior Vice President and Khulna Zonal Head, Md Majibor Rahman; DMD's S M Jaffar, Shabbir Ahmed, Md Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Md Mahmudur Rahman, Mohammed Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan; of the bank were also present at the ceremony among others.

