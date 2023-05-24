Islamic Arabic University commemorates golden jubilee of Bangabandhu receiving Joliot-Curie Peace Medal

Islamic Arabic University recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman receiving the Joliot-Curie Medal of Peace.

A discussion was held at the university auditorium in Dhaka under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Abdur Rashid, reads a press release.

Eminent educationist and former vice-chancellor of Jagannath University Professor Dr Mizanur Rahman was present as the chief guest.